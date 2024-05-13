Advertisement
AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Arvind Kejriwal's Staff: Delhi Police

Maliwal, during her call to the Police, alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 13, 2024, 12:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Arvind Kejriwal's Staff: Delhi Police

In a shocking event, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal today alleged that she was assaulted by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff. The Delhi Police today said that it received a PCR call and the caller claimed to be Swati Maliwal. 

The complaint was assigned to the Civil Lines police station. Maliwal, during her call to the Police, alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her. 

Police has not yet received a formal complaint. The two calls were made at 10 am, they said. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that but did not enter as per the protocol.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Swati Maliwal became a member of the Rajya Sabha in January this year. She represents Aam Aadmi Party in the upper house.

