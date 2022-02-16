AAP photocopy of Congress, both ‘pretending’ to fight: PM Narendra Modi in Punjab’s Pathankot

New Delhi: Attacking the opposition parties ahead of the state Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 16) said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the “photocopy of the Congress”.

Addressing a rally at Punjab’s Pathankot, Modi underscored the similarities between the two parties, alleging that both the AAP and Congress opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya and speak the "language of Pakistan" when Indian soldiers show their valour, PTI reported.

PM Modi claimed that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and the grand old party are “pretending to fight” in Punjab. "Both these parties, despite being 'ek thali ke chatte batte' (two sides of the same coin), are now together doing 'noora kushti' (pretending to fight) in Punjab. Have you seen WWF? This is what they are doing. They are pretending to be rivals,” Modi told the rally.

Talking about AAP, he said, "It is a Xerox copy of the Congress. Everything is the same.”

"See the similarities between these two parties, when the Ram temple was coming up in Ayodhya, both of them opposed it. When India's bravehearts show their valour, the leaders of these parties speak the language of Pakistan," the PM alleged.

Modi added, "The truth is that if the Congress is the original, then the second party (AAP) is its photocopy."

Continuing his attack, the PM said that while one party (Congress) pushed the youth into the drug trap in Punjab, the second party is busy getting the youth of Delhi addicted to liquor. "One looted Punjab and the second is committing scams one after another in Delhi", the BJP MP added. Modi said the Congress has now got a "partner in crime".

Appealing to the voters, he asked them to bring the BJP-led alliance to power in Punjab for the all-round development of the state.

Punjab will vote in a single-phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

