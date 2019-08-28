close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Students' union polls

ABVP's Nikhil Raj elected president in students' union polls in Udaipur

The results for Students' Union elections in Rajasthan were declared on Wednesday. In Udaipur, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) candidate Nikhil Raj of Mohanlal Sukhadia University was declared the president.

ABVP&#039;s Nikhil Raj elected president in students&#039; union polls in Udaipur
Representational image

The results for Students' Union elections in Rajasthan were declared on Wednesday. In Udaipur, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) candidate Nikhil Raj of Mohanlal Sukhadia University was declared the president.

Rachna Jat of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) bagged the post of Joint Secretary while the vice-president's position was secured by  Govind Paliwal. 

Live TV

Meanwhile, in Ajmer, ABVP won from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU). The president's post was secured by Rameshwar Chhaba, Pradiv Yadav is the general secretary and Prabhash Puri the joint secretary.

Tags:
Students' union pollsudaipur Students' union pollsABVP
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi played into Pakistan's hand over Jammu and Kashmir issue: Prakash Javadekar

Must Watch

PT8M38S

'Biggest confusion in your politics' says Pak's minister Fawad Hussain over Rahul's clarification