ABVP's Nikhil Raj elected president in students' union polls in Udaipur

The results for Students' Union elections in Rajasthan were declared on Wednesday. In Udaipur, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) candidate Nikhil Raj of Mohanlal Sukhadia University was declared the president.

Rachna Jat of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) bagged the post of Joint Secretary while the vice-president's position was secured by Govind Paliwal.

Meanwhile, in Ajmer, ABVP won from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU). The president's post was secured by Rameshwar Chhaba, Pradiv Yadav is the general secretary and Prabhash Puri the joint secretary.