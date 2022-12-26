topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TUNISHA SHARMA DEATH

Actor Tunisha Sharma's death a matter of ‘LOVE JIHAD’, claims Maharashtra Minister

Actor Tunisha Sharma's death: A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, after his ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star was found dead on the set.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:20 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Actor Tunisha Sharma's death a matter of ‘LOVE JIHAD’, claims Maharashtra Minister

Nashik: Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a matter of "love jihad" and the state police are investigating the case. The minister also stressed that the Eknath Shinde government in the state is mulling bringing a strict law against ‘love jihad’.

This comes a day after Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her show. Speaking to ANI, Mahajan said, "It is a matter of ‘love jihad’ and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling bringing a strict law against it."

 

 

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said that there is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or `Love Jihad`, as of now. "The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan`s and the deceased`s phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or `Love Jihad`, as of now," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, police said the reason behind Tunisha`s alleged extreme step was her breakup with co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan over a fortnight back. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, after his ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star was found dead on the set.

Sheezan was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday. At the court, Sheezan`s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media saying, "He (Sheezan Khan) was produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless."

The Waliv Police on Sunday said the post-mortem report of the deceased actor specified `hanging` as the cause of death. Meanwhile, police recorded statements of 14 people, so far, in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

The ACP further said, "Tunisha`s mother had filed a complaint and the accused, Sheezan, was arrested and later produced in court which sent him to four-day judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death as hanging. She hanged herself with a bandage."

Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. Tunisha’s last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mumbai`s Mira road area, her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI.

Live Tv

Tunisha Sharma deathTunisha Sharma suicideLove JihadMaharashtraGirish MahajanSheezan Mohammed Khan

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022