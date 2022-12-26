Actor Tunisha Sharma's death a matter of ‘LOVE JIHAD’, claims Maharashtra Minister

Nashik: Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan has claimed that the death of actor Tunisha Sharma is a matter of "love jihad" and the state police are investigating the case. The minister also stressed that the Eknath Shinde government in the state is mulling bringing a strict law against ‘love jihad’.

This comes a day after Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her show. Speaking to ANI, Mahajan said, "It is a matter of ‘love jihad’ and police are investigating the case. We are seeing that such cases are increasing day by day and we are mulling bringing a strict law against it."

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said that there is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or `Love Jihad`, as of now. "The investigation is underway. Accused Sheezan`s and the deceased`s phones have been seized. There is no angle of any other affair, blackmailing or `Love Jihad`, as of now," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, police said the reason behind Tunisha`s alleged extreme step was her breakup with co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan over a fortnight back. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, after his ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ co-star was found dead on the set.

Sheezan was taken by the officials from Waliv police station to the Vasai court on Sunday. At the court, Sheezan`s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media saying, "He (Sheezan Khan) was produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless."

The Waliv Police on Sunday said the post-mortem report of the deceased actor specified `hanging` as the cause of death. Meanwhile, police recorded statements of 14 people, so far, in connection with the Tunisha Sharma death case.

"Tunisha Sharma used to work as an actress in a TV show. Tunisha and Sheezan Khan had an affair. They had a break-up 15 days ago after which she died by suicide on the sets of her show," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav said during a press conference here.

The ACP further said, "Tunisha`s mother had filed a complaint and the accused, Sheezan, was arrested and later produced in court which sent him to four-day judicial custody. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death as hanging. She hanged herself with a bandage."

Tunisha’s mortal remains were brought to the JJ Hospital, Naigaon around 1.30 am on Sunday where her post-mortem was conducted. Tunisha’s last rites will be performed on December 27 in Mumbai`s Mira road area, her maternal uncle Pawan Sharma told ANI.