Adani-Ambani not fool businessmen to buy a product like Rahul Gandhi: BJP leader

BJP today hit back at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi over her remark that Adani-Ambani could not buy Rahul Gandhi. BJP said that Ambani and Adani are not fools but businessmen who buy and sell products. BJP leader Nikhil Anand said that they don't want to kill their businesses and thus they won't buy Rahul Gandhi as he isn't a good product.

"Sister Priyanka! What can be said to you? Adani-Ambani are not fools, they are businessmen who buy or sell products. They don't want to kill their business by buying the man who made Congress China-Pakistan. Now tell me sister, is Rahul Gandhi a salable product?" said Anand.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi said that while Ambani-Adani bought many leaders and PSUs, they cannot buy Rahul Gandhi.

"Ambani Ji-Adani ji bought several big politicians, they bought many PSUs, they bought country's media but cannot buy my brother and nor they can buy him in future," she can be heard saying in the video clip shared by the BJP leader.

बहन प्रियंका! ऐसी बातें करती हो कि अब क्या कहें।



अडानी- अंबानी बेवकूफ नहीं, बिजनेसमैन हैं जो प्रोडक्ट खरीदते या बेचते हैं। इनको बिजनेस का भट्ठा बिठाना है क्या? उस आदमी को खरीदकर जिसने कांग्रेस का चीन- पाकिस्तान बना दिया।



अब बताओ बहन कि राहुल गांधी कोई बिकाऊ प्रोडक्ट है क्या? pic.twitter.com/77RtL2uLg2 — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) January 5, 2023

Rahul Gandhi has resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra after a short winter break and is not moving ahead through Uttar Pradesh. During the yatra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Rahul as a "warrior" who is not afraid of the might of the government.

"Look at my elder brother, I take the maximum pride in you. Because the establishment put all its pressure. The government spent thousands of crores to destroy his image....But, he did not deter from the path of truth. Agencies were deployed but he did not feel afraid, as he is a warrior," she said to thunderous applause at the Loni border. (With PTI inputs)