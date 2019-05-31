Admiral Karambir Singh takes charge as Chief of Indian Navy

Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday morning took charge as the Chief of the Indian Navy at a ceremony in South Block, as Admiral Sunil Lanba passed on the baton to him after serving for three years as the head of the force. "Its a matter of great honour to take charge as the 24th Navy Chief. It is a matter of pride and respect for me. The Navy which already had a firm foundation was taken to newer heights by Admiral Sunil Lanba and I'll endeavour to take it forward. I would like to thank Admiral Lanba and express my gratitude for his services to the Navy," said Admiral Karambir Singh.

Admiral Karambir Singh, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, was the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command before taking over as the Navy Chief. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1980, the Admiral earned his wings as a helicopter pilot in 1982 and has flown extensively on the Chetak and Kamov helicopters. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and has served as Directing Staff in both these institutions.

In his career spanning nearly 39 years, the Admiral has commanded an Indian Coast Guard Ship, a Naval Missile Corvette as well as Guided Missile Destroyers. He has also served as the Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

Ashore, the Admiral has served at Naval Headquarters as the Joint Director Naval Air Staff, and as Captain Air and Officer-in-Charge of the Naval Air Station at Mumbai. He has also served a member of the Aircrew Instrument Rating and Categorisation Team (AIRCATS).

On promotion to flag rank, the Admiral was appointed as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command. His other important flag appointments include Chief of Staff of the Tri-Services Unified Command at Andaman & Nicobar Islands and as the Flag Officer Maharashtra and Gujarat Naval Area (FOMAG).

In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has been the Director-General Project Seabird, in-charge of infrastructure development of the Navy’s expansive and modern base at Karwar, followed by a tenure as the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff. The Admiral has been commended by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and is a recipient of the prestigious Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) awarded by the Hon’ble President of India.