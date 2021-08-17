Afghanistan crisis: India introduces new emergency X-Misc Visa to fast-track entry requests

NEW DELHI: The Government of India (GoI) has introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications for entry into India amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

“MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The announcement was made two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans had rushed into Kabul's main airport on Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths.

At least seven people died in the chaos, US officials said, as America's longest war ended with its enemy the victor.

The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country's Western-backed government.

There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents' advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

Flight operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport resumed after it was breached by civilians desperate to fly away from the country.

US President Joe Biden, while defending the pull out of US military troops from Afghanistan said that the pace at which Kabul collapsed was the fault of the country's leadership.

Meanwhile, after denying a visa to Afghan students studying in the UK, PM Johnson may announce a scheme to resettle women and children.

