Recently, Trinamool leader Nirmal Majhi compared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Maa Sarada. There was a huge controversy surrounding his remarks. And this time, Bagda MLA Biswajit Das compared the Chief Minister to Rani Rashmoni at the workers' conference. A trinamool workers' conference and blood donation camp were organised at the Bongaon BS Club ground on Sunday. Thousands of TMC activists and supporters were present there. Bagda MLA Biswajit Das along with Bagda Panchayat Samiti President Gopa Roy, Vice-President Tarun Ghosh, Former Chairman of Bangaon Municipal Corporation Shankar Adhya, former Chairman Prashant Bala, several former councillors and others were present. At the same conference, the Bagda MLA compared Mamata to Rani Rashmoni. At the meeting, Biswajit praised the Chief Minister and said, "The Chief Minister is working like Rani Rashmoni. Like her, Mamata Banerjee has made a place in our minds. Everyone will remember the Chief Minister for 100 years."

He added, "We consider ourselves lucky because we have got a Chief Minister who has done a lot of work to take women's power forward, for the common man and for the poor people. Mamata Banerjee is like Rani Rashmoni. That's my belief. Talking to the common people, I felt that they found Rani Rashmoni's shadow in Mamata Banerjee."

Referring to Biswajit Das's statement, Bangaon district Trinamool Congress president Gopal Seth said, "Mamata Banerjee is above all gods to us. I don't know whose shadow it is. But she is above all gods to us. Rani Rashmoni is not alive now so if her shadow is revealed now, then what is the problem?" Meanwhile, the bagda MLA's comments have triggered huge criticism.