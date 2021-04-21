After UP, Assam, Madhya Pradesh government announces free vaccine for all above 18 years

New Delhi: After Uttar Pradesh and Assam, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday (April 21) announced that it will provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all above 18 years of age.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“All aged above 18 years will be administered COVID-19 vaccine free of cost in Madhya Pradesh,” a statement released by Chief Minister's Office on Twitter said.

The chief minister also urged people to observe the Janata Curfew till April 30 strictly in order to break the chain of infection.

Strict action will be taken against those who flout the guidelines, the CM said.

Chouhan also appealed to the migrant workers to stay in the state and said that adequate arrangements have been made to provide them work.

“In Madhya Pradesh, complete arrangements have been made to provide work to laborers, brothers and sisters. There is no need to go out of the state. Around 21 lakh laborers are employed through MNREGA. All possible help will be given to them. Three months ration is being given to them free of charge,” he said.

Earlier this week, BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and Assam also made vaccines free for all above 18 years.

The central government has said that people over 18 years will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1.

Live TV