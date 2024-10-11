Bahraich: A 26-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack here on Friday morning in the vicinity of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials said.

Mubarak, a resident of the Bhawanipur village, was cycling to the Bharthapur village for work when he encountered the elephant. The animal charged at him, lifting him with its trunk and throwing him to the ground before trampling him. Despite efforts to save him, Mubarak succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, they said.

Confirming the death, Forest Range Officer Ram Kumar said the report of the incident was being sent to the higher authorities. A compensation will be given to the deceased's family after completing the formalities, he added.

The local forest department and police are investigating the incident and have sealed the road between Bhawanipur and Katarnia Ghat. They have also advised villagers to exercise caution and remain alert.

This latest attack comes on the heels of recent wolf and leopard sightings in the area.