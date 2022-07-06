Agnipath Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force registrations has shattered the record with more than seven lakhs applications under the Agnipath or Agneepath Scheme. In its recent tweet, the Air Force of India said that the number of applications is the highest compared to the previous recruitment cycle.

IAF Tweeted “The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received."

As per the reports, this is a one-time chance for the military aspirants who have lost two years to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was no recruitment done. Hence, The government has given a relaxation of 2 years to the candidates. Earlier, it was 21 years. Now, candidates upto 23 years of age had applied for the same.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had invited the online applications for recruitment of Agniveers on its official website i.e. The online applications was available from 24 June to 05 July 2022.

Now, all the applicants will be called to appear for the selection exam. As per the IAF Agniveer Calendar, the exam is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for PSL Round on 01 December 2022 and the enrollment of the candidates will be held on 11 December 2022.

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, protests were witnessed in most parts of the country, demanding the rollback of the scheme. The Agnipath is an all India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Agnipath recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Phase I and Phase II examination. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test, shall have to appear for PFT followed by medical test.

"AGNIVEERVAYU will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. AGNIVEERVAYU would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain AGNIVEERVAYU beyond the engagement period of four years," stated the Indian Air Force.