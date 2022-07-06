NewsIndia
AGNIPATH SCHEME

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: IAF receives more than 7 lakh applications for Agniveer posts

IAF has shattered the record with more than seven lakhs applications under the Agneepath Scheme,as per the IAF Agniveer Calendar, the exam is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2022

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 04:08 PM IST
  • IAF received more than seven lakhs applications
  • The online applications was available from 24 June to 05 July 2022
  • The exam is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2022

Trending Photos

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022: IAF receives more than 7 lakh applications for Agniveer posts

Agnipath Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force registrations has shattered the record with more than seven lakhs applications under the Agnipath or Agneepath Scheme. In its recent tweet, the Air Force of India said that the number of applications is the highest compared to the previous recruitment cycle.

IAF Tweeted “The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received."

As per the reports, this is a one-time chance for the military aspirants who have lost two years to the COVID-19 pandemic as there was no recruitment done. Hence, The government has given a relaxation of 2 years to the candidates. Earlier, it was 21 years. Now, candidates upto 23 years of age had applied for the same.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had invited the online applications for recruitment of Agniveers on its official website i.e. The online applications was available from 24 June to 05 July 2022.

Now, all the applicants will be called to appear for the selection exam. As per the IAF Agniveer Calendar, the exam is scheduled to be held from 25 July 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be called for PSL Round on 01 December 2022 and the enrollment of the candidates will be held on 11 December 2022.

After the announcement of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, protests were witnessed in most parts of the country, demanding the rollback of the scheme. The Agnipath is an all India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

ALSO READ: Candidates shortlisted for IAF move to Delhi High Court

Agnipath recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through Phase I and Phase II examination. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test, shall have to appear for PFT followed by medical test.

"AGNIVEERVAYU will be enrolled in the Indian Air Force under Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. AGNIVEERVAYU would form a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, different from any other existing ranks. Indian Air Force is not obliged to retain AGNIVEERVAYU beyond the engagement period of four years," stated the Indian Air Force. 

agnipath schemeagnipath yojanaAgniveerWhat is Agnipath Schemeagniveer schemeAgnipathagnipath yojana kya haiagnipath armyagnipath recruitmentagnipath scheme detailsagnipath scheme indian armyagnipath age limitagnipath recruitment 2022what is agniveer schemeagnipath eligibility criteriaagnipath scheme selection processJoin Indian Air ForceIAF vacanciesIAF AgnipathAgnveervayucareerindianairforce.cdac.inagniveer armyagniveer registration152.5cm in feetairforce agniveeragneepath vayu cadc inagneepath vayu cdac inIndian Air Force Recruitmentagneepath vayu.cadcjoin air forceagneepath air force recruitment 2022indian air force vacancy 2022indian navy agniveerairforce form date 2022indian air force syllabusindian airforce recruitmentagnipathvayu cdac inagniveer air force recruitment 2022indian air force agniveerindian air force recruitment 2022 apply onlineindian airforce.nic.inagniveer indian air forcemotto of indian air force

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA Video
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022