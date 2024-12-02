Ahead Of Assembly Elections, AAP Govt Announces Inclusion Of More Lawyers In Health Scheme Offering Rs 10 Lakh Coverage

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to woo all the sections of the society. First, it came up with an extension of the old-aged pension scheme to more senior citizens, now the Delhi government has decided to include more lawyers in its health scheme. The Delhi government announced on Monday that it has extended its ₹10 lakh health insurance coverage to an additional 3,330 lawyers in the city under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, according to officials.

As per the scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the lawyers will receive Rs 10 lakh personal health coverage as well as Rs 5 lakh family insurance, an official statement said, adding that Chief Minister Atishi has sanctioned the decision. The AAP government currently provides health insurance to over 27,000 lawyers in the national capital. With the inclusion of these 3,330 new beneficiaries, the total number of insured lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme will rise to approximately 31,000, the statement said.

"The AAP government has always prioritised the welfare of lawyers and will continue to do so. Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all," Atishi said.

The government launched the scheme in 2019 to enhance the welfare of lawyers. It allocates Rs 50 crore annually for the implementation of the scheme, which was particularly beneficial during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing critical support to thousands of lawyers and their families, the chief minister said. Under this scheme, the enrolled lawyers are provided Rs 10 lakh term insurance, along with a group insurance worth Rs 5 lakh covering their spouse and two dependent children up to the age of 25, the statement said.

To be a beneficiary, a lawyer must register with the Bar Council of Delhi and be a voter in the national capital, it added.

Earlier last week, the Delhi government announced to expand its old-age pension scheme to include 80,000 more senior citizens. This increase will bring the total number of beneficiaries to 5.3 lakh.