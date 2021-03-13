हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Ahead of COVID-19 lockdown, people flock liquor shop in Nagpur, flout social distancing norms

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday (March 11) decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Ahead of COVID-19 lockdown, people flock liquor shop in Nagpur, flout social distancing norms
Picture credit: ANI

Nagpur: Social distancing norms were flouted in Maharashtra’s Nagpur as people gathered outside a liquor store on Friday night ahead of a week-long lockdown starting on Monday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to impose a new lockdown because of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Hundreds of people were seen flouting social distancing norms at a cotton market in the city as well. Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Thursday (March 11) decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur district from March 15 to 21.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the district administration.

"Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut, according to news agency ANI.

"Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative count of the cases in the state has reached 22,52,057. The state currently has 1,00,240 active coronavirus cases. Registering as many as 9,913 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s total recovery count went up to 20,99,207," the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday morning.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday during its weekly press conference expressed concerns over the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra and said that reduced testing, tracing and lack of COVID appropriate behaviours have led to the surge in active cases in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday had said that strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19maharashtra lockdownNagpurMaharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

Karnataka government tightens rules for weddings, public congregations amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Must Watch

PT6M32S

Mamata Banerjee to launch campaign on wheelchair from March 15