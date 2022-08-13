Ahead of Independence Day, grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar: While India is busy celebrating the grand Har Ghar Tiranaga campaign to mark 75 glorious years of treatment, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir carried out a grenade attack. The explosion took place in the downtown area of Srinagar. A CRPF Sub Inspector and a civilian were injured in the terrorist attack. According to security officials, terrorists hurled a grenade toward the CRPF bunker near Ali Masjid Eidgah area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Saturday.

A senior police officer told Zee News that terrorists lobbed a grenade at the joint check point of CRPF and Police in front of CRPF Bunker the grenade missed the intended target and exploded with a loud bang on the roadside.

In this incident one CRPF Sub inspector namely Parvez Rana of 161 BN and a civilian received minor splinter injuries. The injured were shifted to SMHS hospital for further treatment and are said to be stable.

Meanwhile soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab attacker terrorists. This attack had also alarmed the bells among security forces and the security scenario ahead of Independence Day is being reviewed.