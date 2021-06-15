AIIMS Delhi to resume OPD services by June 18

New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Tuesday (June 15) announced that it will resume the outpatient department (OPD) services in a phased manner, latest by June 18.

The decision was taken in view of the decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma said that the decision was taken by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

"In view of considerable decrease in Covid-19 cases, it has been decided by the Director AIIMS to re-start the OPD services in a phased manner at the earliest but latest by 18th June 2021 (Friday)," said the notification.

For now, OPD registration will be done only on the basis of online or telephonic appointments. Walk-in registrations will be allowed at a later point in time as the COVID situation gets better.

The Heads of Departments (HoDs) have been requested to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients per day who would be given online or telephonic appointments.

On Monday Delhi recorded 255 new COVID cases, 376 recoveries and 23 deaths. The positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent.

