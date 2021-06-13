हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19: New vaccination camp set up in south Delhi for six days, check details

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the New Friends Colony in south Delhi on Saturday (June 12, 2021) kick-started a six-day COVID-19 vaccination camp.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the New Friends Colony in south Delhi on Saturday (June 12, 2021) kick-started a six-day COVID-19 vaccination camp.

The officials of the camp revealed that the vaccination drive is being held in the Arya Samaj Mandir, adding that it is open all, even for those who do not stay in the colony.

As per PTI report, this COVID-19 vaccination camp is set up by Bajaj Foundation in association with Max Healthcare.

Vice-president of the New Friends colony RWA, Dhiraj Jain, said, "The idea behind organising it inside a temple is to give it an auspicious start. Also, people have a certain kind of devotional feeling attached to it. There is a lot of positivity attached to it and people also feel secure."

The officials also added that the RWA has bought oxygen concentrators in  anticipation of the third COVID wave

"We have procured 10 oxygen concentrators. We are also educating people about Covid-appropriate behaviour and not to let their guard down," RWA Vice-president added.

At the camp, Covishield jab is being administered at Rs 780 per dose while Covaxin is being administered at Rs 1,250 per dose. 

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities. While the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 percent as per data shared by the health department.

The country recorded 84,332 new infections in the last 24 hours, its lowest after 70 days. India's active caseload has now declined to less than 11 lakhs (10,80,690) after over two months.

(With PTI inputs)

