Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed AIIMS to constitute a board for hearing the grievances of employees. No punitive measures would be taken immediately on the persons identified in the incident, against whom action has not been started, the court said.

Earlier AIIMS issued a warning to its employees and faculty members, saying that no staff will ‘cease work for any reason’. “No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus,” AIIMS Delhi said in its warning.

The warning came a day after the nursing staff at AIIMS Delhi decided to go on an indefinite strike in protest against the suspension of Harish Kajila, the President of the Nurses Union. Through its notice, the AIIMS also banned the use of loudspeakers and shouting slogans inside its premises.

The agitating nurses have demanded that AIIMS management immediately revoke Kajila's suspension.

