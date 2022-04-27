हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AIIMS nurses' strike

AIIMS nurses' strike: Delhi HC asks AIIMS to constitute board to hear employees’ grievances

Earlier AIIMS issued a warning to its employees and faculty members, saying that no staff will ‘cease work for any reason’. 

AIIMS nurses&#039; strike: Delhi HC asks AIIMS to constitute board to hear employees’ grievances

Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed AIIMS to constitute a board for hearing the grievances of employees. No punitive measures would be taken immediately on the persons identified in the incident, against whom action has not been started, the court said.

Earlier AIIMS issued a warning to its employees and faculty members, saying that no staff will ‘cease work for any reason’. “No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus,” AIIMS Delhi said in its warning.

The warning came a day after the nursing staff at AIIMS Delhi decided to go on an indefinite strike in protest against the suspension of Harish Kajila, the President of the Nurses Union. Through its notice, the AIIMS also banned the use of loudspeakers and shouting slogans inside its premises.

The agitating nurses have demanded that AIIMS management immediately revoke Kajila's suspension.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AIIMS nurses' strikeAIIMS strikeDelhi High CourtAIIMSNurses union
Next
Story

Delhi faces maximum threat of Covid-19 amid fourth wave scare, here's why

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Navneet Rana writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against Sanjay Raut