AILET 2022: The National Law University (NLU) Delhi released the answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022, along with the master question booklet on June 27, 2022. Candidates can access the AILET 2022 examination question booklet and answer keys in PDF format via official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2022 was held in offline mode on June 26, 2022. The exam was given in 24 different cities across the country.

AILET 2022: Candidates can obtain the AILET 2022 answer key by following the steps

Click on the official website.

Choose the answer key that you want to download (BA LLB, LLM, or Ph.d programme)

The PDF answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and compute your grade.

AILET 2022: Marking Scheme

To calculate the total marks, the candidate should follow the official marking scheme, which states that each question is worth one mark and that each incorrect answer is worth 0.25 points.

Candidates can calculate their marks and get an idea of their likely AILET score by using the answer keys. Candidates may file objections to the answer key until June 28, 2022, till 2 pm, if there are any discrepancies. There is a fee of Rs. 500 for each objection. The objections will be reviewed by NLU Delhi subject matter experts, and the answer key will be revised as a result. If the objections are found to be valid, the fee will be refunded. The AILET 2022 results may be announced by the university in the first week of July. It will be made available in the form of scorecards.