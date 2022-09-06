AILET 2023 registration opens TOMORROW at nationallawuniversity.in- Check dates, eligibility, application process, notification
AILET 2023: The exam will be conducted in offline mode on December 11, 2022. The last date to fill out the application form will be notified tomorrow, scroll down for more details.
AILET 2023: National Law University (NLU), Delhi will open the application form for AILET 2023 tomorrow, September 7, 2022, for admission to BA LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. programs. Candidates can fill out the AILET 2023 application form on its official website - nationallawuniversity.in. According to the official announcement, the offline AILET 2023 exam will be held on December 11, 2022. Candidates should review the course's eligibility requirements before submitting their application.
AILET 2023: Important Dates
|Particulars
|Dates
|Commencement of application
|September 7, 2022
|Last date to register
|To be notified on September 7, 2022
|Admit card release date
|November 2022 (Tentative)
|AILET 2023 exam date
|December 11, 2022
AILET 2023: Here’s how to fill the application form
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Register using mobile number and email address
Step 4: Select the course (BA LLB, LLM or Ph.D) and fill out the application form for AILET 2023
Step 5: Submit the application fee and complete the application process.
AILET 2023: Eligibility Process
BA LLB programme
- Candidates must have received 45% (for general candidates) or 40% (for SC/ST/PwDs) on their 10+2 exam or an equivalent exam in order to be considered.
- Candidates may also apply for the AILET 2023 if they would be taking the 10+2 exam in 2023.
- There is no maximum age to take the admission exam.The AILET 2023 application fee is Rs. 3,050 for general category candidates and Rs. 1,050 for SC and ST candidates. SC and ST candidates who fall under the BPL category are not required to pay the application fee.
LLM program
- Candidates who have earned an LLB or a degree in a related field of law with a minimum of 50% (general candidates) or 45% (SC/ST/PwD candidates) in order to be considered.
- Candidates in their last semester may also complete the application.
- The LLM program has no upper age limit.
Ph.D. program
Candidates who have completed an LLM or an equivalent law degree with an average of 55 percent (50 percent in case of SC/ST/PwDs) can apply for Ph.D programme.
