topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AILET 2023. AILET

AILET Result 2023 DECLARED at Nationallawuniversitydelhi.In- Direct link to download scorecard here

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the result for the AILET 2023, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AILET Result 2023 DECLARED at Nationallawuniversitydelhi.In- Direct link to download scorecard here

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has declared the result for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, December 19, 2022. The AILET 2023 examination was conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can download the AILET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The examination was held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.

Direct link to download AILET 2023 scorecard

AILET result 2023: Steps to download scorecard

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecard for AILET 2023:

Visit the official examination portal of NLU Delhi

Use the AILET login ID to login to the portal

Click on the “AILET 2023 result” link

Your AILET result card will be displayed on the screen

Download the result of AILET 2023 and save it for future reference

NLU Delhi has also released the all-India merit list for candidates on the official portal of the university. Candidates can check their roll number and marks in the merit list and can register for the AILET 2023 counselling process which be conducted in multiple rounds, starting from tomorrow, December 19, 2022.. AILET 2023 exam was held on December 11 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?