AILET Result 2023 DECLARED at Nationallawuniversitydelhi.In- Direct link to download scorecard here

AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has declared the result for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, December 19, 2022. The AILET 2023 examination was conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can download the AILET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The examination was held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.

AILET result 2023: Steps to download scorecard

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecard for AILET 2023:

Visit the official examination portal of NLU Delhi

Use the AILET login ID to login to the portal

Click on the “AILET 2023 result” link

Your AILET result card will be displayed on the screen

Download the result of AILET 2023 and save it for future reference

NLU Delhi has also released the all-India merit list for candidates on the official portal of the university. Candidates can check their roll number and marks in the merit list and can register for the AILET 2023 counselling process which be conducted in multiple rounds, starting from tomorrow, December 19, 2022.. AILET 2023 exam was held on December 11 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.