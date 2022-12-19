AILET Result 2023 DECLARED at Nationallawuniversitydelhi.In- Direct link to download scorecard here
The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has released the result for the AILET 2023, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.
AILET 2023: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has declared the result for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 today, December 19, 2022. The AILET 2023 examination was conducted on December 11 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can download the AILET Result 2023 by visiting the official website — nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The examination was held around 39 cities across the country for admission to 110 BA LLB, 70 LLM, and 18 Ph.D. seats.
Direct link to download AILET 2023 scorecard
AILET result 2023: Steps to download scorecard
Follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecard for AILET 2023:
Visit the official examination portal of NLU Delhi
Use the AILET login ID to login to the portal
Click on the “AILET 2023 result” link
Your AILET result card will be displayed on the screen
Download the result of AILET 2023 and save it for future reference
NLU Delhi has also released the all-India merit list for candidates on the official portal of the university. Candidates can check their roll number and marks in the merit list and can register for the AILET 2023 counselling process which be conducted in multiple rounds, starting from tomorrow, December 19, 2022.. AILET 2023 exam was held on December 11 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.
