Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria talks about national security at College of Air Warfare in Secunderabad

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Friday (September 4) visited the College of Air Warfare (CAW) in Secunderabad and talked about the emerging contours of national security.

Addressing officers from all the three Services undergoing the 44th Higher Air Command Course (HACC), the IAF Chief emphasized unique attributes of airpower that would allow its employment in likely scenarios.

The Air Chief Marshal apprised the course officers about progress being made in deliberations that's ongoing for creating integrated structures towards enhancing synergy in future war fighting. Bhadauria also sensitized them about the emerging contours of National Security.

The College of Air Warfare is an IAF institution of higher learning which conducts courses on air warfare for tri-service officers in an integrated manner.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief of Air Staff Air visited key air bases under the Eastern Air Command and reviewed the IAF's combat readiness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim in view of the heightened border tensions with China.

Bhadauria reportedly asked the air warriors to maintain a very high-level of alertness considering the evolving situation in Pangong lake region in eastern Ladakh following China's unsuccessful attempts to occupy certain strategic points in the area, the officials said on Thursday.

The Eastern Air Command, which is headquartered in Shillong, looks after the aerial defence of sensitive areas along the LAC in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh as well as other parts of the region.

The IAF Chief has been regularly visiting key air bases along the LAC since the border row broke out between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in early May.

In June, Bhadauria made a quiet visit to Ladakh and Srinagar air bases to review the IAF's overall preparedness.

The IAF is learned to have deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.