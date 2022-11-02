New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Wednesday (November 2, 2022) said that the air pollution problem cannot be resolved through "politics" and asked people of the capital to work from home (WFH) and share transport. At a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has come up with a plan, which will have to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too -- in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bahadurgarh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting farmers in Punjab for stubble burning because of their earlier protests against three contentious farm laws of the Centre.

"The BJP is blaming farmers for burning stubble because of their protests... They now want FIRs to be filed against them. They should stop abusing farmers, stop seeking revenge from them," he said.

Farmers are forced to burn stubble in Punjab because the BJP-led Centre did not support the state government's plan to provide a cash incentive to them for not burning the crop residue, Rai added.

Hon’ble Environment Minister Sh. @AapKaGopalRai Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/Q09TdLdVWm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 2, 2022

Rai advised the people of the national capital to work from home and use shared transport to reduce vehicular emissions, which is a major contributor to air pollution in the capital.

"The air pollution problem cannot be resolved through politics. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has come up with a plan, which will have to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too -- in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Bahadurgarh. According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), 69 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi comes from outside," he stated.

Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 aid to workers amid ban on construction work

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed Labour Minister Manish Sisodia to provide Rs 5,000 each as financial aid to labourers due to a pollution-related ban on construction activities in the city.

"Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Sh Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Sh Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2022

With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel had on Saturday directed authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under the GRAP III.

Delhi's air quality improves marginally

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Delhi's air quality improved marginally owing to relatively better meteorological conditions. The air quality is expected to improve further on the back of stronger winds from Thursday, forecasters said.

The slight improvement in the air quality was evident from the better visibility levels (1,500 metres) at the Palam and Safdarjung airports at 9 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 376 at 9 am.

The 24-hour average AQI was 424 at 4 pm on Tuesday, the worst since December 26 last year when it was 459.

It was also the second "severe" air quality day in Delhi this year after January 2 (AQI 404), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The monitoring stations at Bawana (402), Wazirpur (414), Vivek Vihar (403), Patparganj (410), Jahangirpuri (409), Sonia Vihar (426) and Ashok Vihar (402) recorded the air quality in the "severe" category.

An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" and can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

(With agency inputs)