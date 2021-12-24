Alert Noida, Ghaziabad residents! Night curfew might affect your Christmas, New Year plans

Noida: Alert, Noida, Ghaziabad residents! If you had thought of partying on Christmas and New Year's this year, you will have to cancel or at least modify your plans. Keeping the Omicron and Covid situation in mind, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put in place night curfew from December 25. The duration of the night curfew will be from 11 pm to 5 am. So as most people tend to party well past midnight during yearend, this has definitely come as a dampener for Noida and Ghaziabad residents.

Though the state government has not issued any restrictions on movement or gatherings so far, strict checking for masks and social distancing at malls, cinema halls, hotels, cafes, and markets will be done over the next few days.

But people are not sure. Not only party enthusiasts, even those who had plans to dine out or watch movies are a worried lot now. Ira Bose, a resident of Greater Noida West, said, "I have plans to watch a movie on Christmas and was planning to watch '83 at a 8.30 pm show. I had bought tickets but now I am planning to cancel and go for an earlier show. Because in the former, the movie might run past 11 pm, and returning home at that time can be tricky. While the show is still not cancelled by the cinema hall, and maybe I won't face issues while commuting, still I don't want to take a risk."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates to maintain strict vigil in areas under their jurisdiction and ensure that Covid protocols are followed strictly during Christmas and New Year's celebrations. Apart from this, more than 200 people will not be allowed to assemble for any wedding.

