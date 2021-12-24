Omicron spread: After night curfews in UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra imposes fresh curbs - check full list

New Delhi: Omicron cases have been growing across the country and world. In India, Delta continues to be a dominant variant. Keeping the health situation in mind and to contain the spread of Covid-19, several states are coming up with Covid-related restrictions from Christmas onwards.

With Maharashtra crossing the 100-mark in Omicron cases, the state has imposed fresh restrictions and has night curbs in place. Gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state has been prohibited from 9 pm-6 am.

Uttar Pradesh was the first to announce a night curfew of 11 pm to 5 am from December 25. Apart from this, more than 200 people will not be allowed to assemble for any wedding. The decision has been taken keeping in view the rising cases of Omicron infection in the country.

In Madhya Pradesh, so far no Omicron cases have been reported. But the state has decided to be cautious and a night curfew from Thursday night was put in place on the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am.

In Gujarat, night curfew time in eight cities has been extended by two hours over Omicron concerns, curfew to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am, said officials. Earlier, it was from 1 am to 5 am. The new time will be implemented from December 25 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar. Gujarat has reported 98 new cases and 3 deaths today. Also, 13 fresh Omicron cases were reported in the state today, a total of 43 cases so far, the state government said.

Now, Haryana has come up with its own restrictions. Gathering of more than 200 people in public places and other programs is not allowed, and movement of people to be restricted from 11 pm to 5 am, Haryana Chief Minister's Office was quoted by ANI. Unvaccinated people cannot enter public places from January 1 in Haryana.

Live TV