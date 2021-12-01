Alert travellers! Random self-paid testing at all airports to check Omicron, check RT-PCR prices here

As per the latest guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to keep the Omicron variant at the bay, random sampling of incoming international passengers at all airports has been mandated starting today (December 1). However, the govt has limited the sampling to 2 percent of travellers as per the latest rules, apart from mandatory RT-PCR test of all passengers from 'at risk' countries.

Travellers undergoing random sampling may give the sample and be allowed to leave and it would be on the self-paid basis. Airlines/Airports may co-ordinate with the officials of State/UT Governments to select the passenger for the random sampling, said govt in its latest statement. Delhi Airport Authority is charging Rs 1,700 for self-paid test at the airport.

As per the govt, operations for international arrivals have been "running smooth" post the implementation of the new guidelines. "Total 1,013 passengers from four 'at-risk' flights successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of 'Rapid PCR Test' along with RT-PCR test," authorities at the Delhi Airport said.

"792 passengers decided to take the Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for the RT-PCR Test." The variant detected in South Africa, poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organisation had said. The list of countries considered as "at-risk" currently include the countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe, amongst others.

The ministry, on Tuesday, also advised international passengers from 'at-risk' countries to prepare to wait at the airports till the report of the RT-PCR test has come and not book connecting flights beforehand.

With input from IANS

