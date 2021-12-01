हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
International flights

Omicron threat: India decides to postpone resumption of scheduled international flights

Earlier, the government had announced that commercial international flights will resume regular operations from December 15

Pic courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: Thanks to the Omicron scare, India is likely to postpone the resumption of commercial international flights, which was earlier scheduled to take place from December 15. 

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has postponed the resumption of scheduled international flights from Dec 15; effective date to be notified in due course. ​A note from the DGCA issued today (December 1) reads, "In view of the merging global scenario... the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course". 

 

 

The emergence of the new Covid variant has led to countries across the globe scurrying to implement travel restrictions.

 

