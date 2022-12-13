topStoriesenglish
All India Bar Examination 2023 registration to begin TODAY at allindiabarexamination.com- Steps to apply here

Bar Council of India has released the AIBE 17 schedule, as per that, All India Bar Examination registration will begin today, December 13, 2022 on allindiabarexamination.com, scroll down for more details.

All India Bar Examination 2023: AIBE Exam registration will begin today, December 13, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the AIBE 17 Exam can do so beginning today on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 17 Examination will be held on February 5, 2023, according to the official schedule issued by BCI. Registrations for the same will be accessible beginning today, December 13, 2022, after 5 p.m. The Bar Council of India administers the All India Bar Examination, or AIBE. It is designed for law graduates who want to practise law professionally. Candidates who pass the AIBE test receive a Certificate of Practice from BCI.

All India Bar Examination 2023: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE - http://www.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Fill AIBE Application Form
Step 3: Upload Documents
Step 5: Application Fee Payment
Step 6: Fee Payment Status and Uploading Challan
Step 7: Application Form Submission 

According to reports, the AIBE XVII (17) Exam would be held both online and offline. The All India Bar Examination is usually held twice a year. AIBE 2023, on the other hand, was significantly delayed due to a litigation in the Delhi High Court that called for a pre-set date for the bar examination.

 

