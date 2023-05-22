Amid Cat-22 Situation Over Opposition's PM Face, Sharad Pawar's Praise For Rahul Gandhi

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar today reaffirmed his stand that he is not in the race for the next Prime Minister as he won't be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Expressing his opinion on the next PM candidate, Pawar said that the opposition needs a leader who can further the development agenda of the country. Pawar also praised former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while talking to reporters.

Praising Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said, "Karnataka Assembly election results are the best example of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Padyatra. Whatever one says about Rahul Gandhi, I am sure that people would strengthen Rahul Gandhi's ideology."

Pawar also praised Kumar for his efforts to unite the opposition. "My efforts are for bringing the Opposition together. The same efforts are being made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar....I am not contesting the next election so where is the question of becoming a Prime Ministerial candidate? I am not in the race to become PM. We want a leader who can work for the development of the nation," said the NCP chief.

When asked about seat sharing between opposition parties, Pawar said that no discussion has taken place on the issue yet. "A meeting was held at my residence where it was discussed that leaders from all three parties (of MVA) will decide on it. Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and I will sit together to discuss it," said Pawar.

Sharad Pawar was among the opposition leaders invited by the Congress to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Karnataka government. The Congress defeated BJP in Karnataka by winning 135 seats in the 224-member assembly. Congress won around 36 of 51 seats that witnessed Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Many opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Kumar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have been working to unite the opposition against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary polls.