Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, special flights from Chennai evacuate foreign nationals; medical goods delivered

Chennai: The nearly 40-day lockdown (March 25 to May 3) in India as a part of preventive measures against COVID-19 has meant that all domestic and international aircraft operations would be suspended. But special flights have been evacuating and repatriating foreign nationals, while cargo aircraft have been hauling essential equipment and cargo that help in the country’s fight against the deadly pandemic.

To aid India’s effort against the coronavirus, various types of essential cargo are being brought in by International cargo flights. During the 21-day lockdown period, 42 International flights arrived at the Chennai airport, ferrying critical consignments such as components of ventilators, defibrillators, face masks, thermometers and other personal protection equipment (PPEs).

The bulk of the medical goods are imported from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, USA, Taiwan, Malaysia and Germany. On their return journey the fights ferry goods from India, including perishables and export items among others.

“We are working round-the-clock with adequate staff to facilitate the expeditious Export and Import of consignments under the prevailing lockdown. Our staff at seaport, Aiport, Air cargo, Courier terminal and foreign post office are functioning with appropriate precautions against Covid. We specially ensure rapid clearance of parcels bound for India that contain life-saving drugs, non-contact thermometers, N-95 masks and medical equipment”Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport told WION.

The Chennai Customs has facilitated the smooth clearance of passengers who were to travel on 14 such special International flights ferrying expatriates to their respective countries. Over the 21-day lockdown period (Phase 1), 2173 foreign nationals have travelled to their respective home countries. The relief aircraft were operated by Air India and other foreign carriers to major destinations such as Paris, Frankfurt, Muscat, Bhutan, Singapore and Tokyo.

Sanmina SCI, a firm that provides design, manufacturing and logistics support to Original Equipment Manufacturers had pointed out that health care and medical customers are focussed on increasing production capacity to meet the massive demand for Covid-19 Essential medical devices. They include, ventilators, patient monitors, ultrasounds, CT scanners , X-rays among others.

They highlighted and commended the expeditious clearing of consignments at Chennai, which enabled them to continue their effort in making the necessary medical equipment available during this unprecedented crisis.