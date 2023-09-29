Amid India-Canada Row, EAM S Jaishankar Meets US Counterpart Antony Blinken

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington DC, and the two leaders affirmed hope for positive outcomes from the bilateral talks. Antony Blinken said that the two leaders have had very good discussions lately and are looking forward to the talks. “It is a pleasure to welcome my friend and colleague Foreign Minister Jaishankar here at the State Department. We have had very good discussions over the last few weeks, of course at the G20, in New York and the General Assembly and I am looking forward,” Blinken told reporters.

Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US in June and said that he is looking forward to Blinken's visit to Delhi for the 2+2 dialogue. “Thank you Antony, good to be back here. And we, of course, had the Prime Minister here this summer. We thank the US for all the support at the G20 Summit and I actually look forward to seeing you in Delhi for 2+2,” Jaishankar said.

Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State @SecBlinken at State Department today.



A wide ranging discussion, following up on PM @narendramodi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments.



Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon. pic.twitter.com/mOw9SIX1dO — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 28, 2023

The fourth 2+2 dialogue between India and the US was held in Washington, DC in April last year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh represented the Indian side and were welcomed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and discussed the expanding trade and economic relationship between India and the US. He also held a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Both sides recognized the tremendous progress in bilateral relations this year and discussed taking it forward.

The EAM also participated in a conversation with Think Tanks about India’s growing role in global transformation. Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Notably, Jaishankar is on a visit to the US from September 22-30. He will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.