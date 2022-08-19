NewsIndia
JANAMASHTMI 2022

Amid tight security, Janamashtami Janki passes through the streets of Srinagar

Extraordinary security arrangements were present all over the Yatra route. Kashmiri Pandit’s participation was less than in previous years.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Janki Yatra took place in the valley amid tight security
  • Kashmiri Pandit’s participation was less because of recent violent incidence
  • The bulletproof vehicles of security forces along with dozens of forces personnel were seen accompanying the Janki Yatra

Trending Photos

Amid tight security, Janamashtami Janki passes through the streets of Srinagar

Srinagar: Janamashtami is being celebrated with religious fever in Kashmir Valley. The traditional Janki was taken out from the Zaandar Mohalla area of Srinagar and passed through the city centre Lal Chowk area. The Janki had a brief halt at the historic clock tower, popularly known as Ghanta Ghar where the participant Kashmiri Pandit was seen dancing and singing Bajan Kirtan.

Extraordinary security arrangements were in place for the Janki Yatra all over the route. In view of the recent attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and the terrorist threat of attack on non-locals, forces have put in place elaborate tight security. The bulletproof vehicles of security forces along with dozens of force personnel were seen accompanying the Janki Yatra.

The traditional Janki Yatra on Janamashtami is held every year in Kashmir Valley. Among the devotees, including men, women and children who took part in today's Janmashtami Yatra, the number of Kashmiri Pandits taking part in the rally was much less than in previous years. 

While talking to News24, the devotees said the reason for less participation of Kashmiri Pandits in the rally was the recent fresh attack on Pandit’s family in Shopian South Kashmir. The devotees said that they pray for the peace and harmony of everyone in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.

Live Tv

Janamashtmi 20222022 krishna janmashtamiSrinagarKashmiri pandit

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?