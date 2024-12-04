Amidst Ban On 'Outsiders’ Entry, Rahul, Priyanka Set To Visit Violence-Hit Sambhal Today

Sambhal Violence: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders plan to visit Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, on Wednesday. Their visit comes regardless of district administration imposed restrictions until December 10, following violence triggered by a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid after a petition claimed the site once a temple.

Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandeshared shared a post on social media X and informed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Sambhal.

"A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi ji will leave for Sambhal by road from Delhi tomorrow to meet the families of the victims of the Sambhal violence. To support them in this struggle, I will assemble at the Ghazipur border with the Congress delegation and proceed to Sambhal," Pande said in the post.

"All of you are appealed to reach Ghazipur border in large numbers with your supporters and give your invaluable contribution in this struggle," he added.