NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Amit Shah holds a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in J-K

Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with various defence personnel and ministers to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:58 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Various defence personnel and ministers were also present in hybrid mode
  • The agenda of the meeting was to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Amit Shah holds a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in J-K

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting started around 3 pm at the Home Ministry in presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Manoj Pandey, Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Research and Analysis Wing Chief Samant Goel.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldiep Singh, Border Security Force (BSF) chief Pankaj Singh and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Dinkar Gupta also attended the meeting which was held in hybrid mode.

Also Read: Major Infiltration bid foiled in J-K’s Uri, 3 terrorists killed

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh was also present at the meeting. It is learnt that Shah was apprised about the condition of cross-border infiltration, the present situation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other issues linked to it. Issues of coordinated counter-terrorism operations and zero cross-border infiltration were learnt to be part of the agenda of the meeting to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah held a similar meeting in May and June and reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory as well as the preparations for the recently concluded Amarnath Yatra.

