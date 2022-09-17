Amit Shah security BREACH: Hyderabad TRS leader in BIG trouble for doing this ACT - Read details

New Delhi: In what can be viewed as a security breach of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's cavalcade, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader Gosula Srinivas parked his car in front of Shah`s cavalcade in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 17, 2022), after which he had to move his vehicle away following the instructions from the Home Minister`s security.

On the other hand, Gosula Srinivas alleged that his car suddenly stopped and by the time he could remove the car the police vandalised it. Srinivas, alleging that his SUV was vandalised, said that the incident happened as he was under tension.

"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (police officers). They vandalized the car. I will go, it`s unnecessary tension," Srinivas told ANI.

In the picture of the car shared from the spot, it showed that the rear glass of the car was completely damaged by miscreants.

Amit Shah is in Hyderabad to kick off the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day and participate in a `Sewa Karyakram` organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s birthday.

During his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels during the celebrations.

