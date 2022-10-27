Amit Shah takes part in Jan Utthan Rally in Haryana, praises Khattar govt for ending corruption, goondaism

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing the Jan Utthan Rally in Faridabad, Haryana on October 27, 2022, lauded Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP Government for curbing corruption and lawlessness in the state. He said that the Khattar government did not allow corruption and ending “goondaism” from the state. He also attacked the previous Chief Ministers for favouring their own regions rather than working equitably. He accused the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government of corruption, as well as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) regime led by Om Prakash Chautala, without naming him.

Amit Shah said, "Remember Haryana eight years before. When one government was formed, corruption used to be rampant and during another government's time 'goondaism' (hooliganism) used to rise.”

"But the Khattar government did not allow corruption and ended 'goondaism'," he said. Addressing the rally, Shah stated that the Khattar government worked to change Haryana during its eight years in office, and that the state had a chief minister who worked for its overall development a long time after independence.

"Previously, chief ministers were either from Sirsa or Rohtak; they were not from Haryana." "However, Khattar is the chief minister of the entire state of Haryana," he stated.

OP Chautala, the former chief minister and INLD President, is from Sirsa, while Hooda is from Rohtak. Shah went on to say, "When Hooda's 3-D government was in power... One sees 3D film, but in the entire country, only Hooda demonstrated a 3-D government."

'Work done to increase sex ratio'

Lauding CM's work towards sex ratio in Haryana, Shah said, "Khattar ji has worried about all the sections, has worried about Haryana. Today I can say that the government of 50 years is another and Manohar Lal Khattar's government of 8 years, on the one hand, we have the upper hand. I want to congratulate Haryana the biggest that the number of daughters here was 817 out of 1000, the sex ratio was very low. Modi ji started Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao from Haryana and the ratio of daughters increased from 817 to 913."

Attacking the Gandhi family, Shah said, "In this, there were the 'darbaris' (courtiers), 'damaad' (referring to Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra) and 'dealers'. Later, a BJP government which undertook development was formed in its place."

The Home Minister further lauded Khattar as a "genuine gentleman," saying that when the BJP won a majority in Haryana in 2014, Shah, as BJP head, invited Khattar to be chief minister. Khattar, on the other hand, presented him with a list of 15 names of men who could succeed him as chief minister.

While the BJP won a simple majority in Haryana for the first time in 2014, it fell short in 2019 and formed a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party.

Earlier in the day, Shah laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated three other projects worth Rs 6,629 crore. The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project will come up with an estimated cost of Rs 5,618 crore. Shah also inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory worth Rs 590 crore in Sonipat's Barhi and India's first longest elevated railway track in Rohtak, built at a cost of Rs 315.40 crore. The Home minister also inaugurated the Haryana Police Housing Complex, Bhondsi, constructed at a cost of Rs 106 crore.

Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, and BJP's state unit chief OP Dhankar were present at the event.

