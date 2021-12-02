हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya in Saharanpur today

"Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji will lay the foundation stone of `Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya` in Saharanpur. Date: 2 December 2021, Time: 1 pm," tweeted Office of the Home Minister of India. 

Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya in Saharanpur today
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is schedule to lay the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (December 2, 2021). 

According to a tweet shared by the office of the Home Minister of India the ceremony will take place at 1 PM today. 

"Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah ji will lay the foundation stone of `Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya` in Saharanpur. Date: 2 December 2021, Time: 1 pm," tweeted Office of the Home Minister of India. 

This information comes just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Amit ShahUttar PradeshSaharanpurUnion Home MinisterUP assembly elections 2022
Omicron threat: All International passengers being tested in Karnataka as part of tightened COVID-19 precautions

