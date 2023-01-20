topStoriesenglish
'Amruta Fadnavis shot Insta reel in govt bungalow...' claims NCP, asks if Devendra Fadnavis' wife took permission

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis allegedly shot an Instagram reel at the official residence of Maharashtra deputy CM.

Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

Mumbai: The Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday claimed Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has shot a reel of her new video at her residence, a government bungalow, and sought to know if she had taken permission from authorities concerned for recording the clip inside official residential premises. The bungalow, "Sagar", situated in Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, is the official residence of deputy CM Fadnavis. NCP spokesperson Hema Pimpale alleged Amruta Fadnavis has shot the reel of her new video on Instagram in the bungalow allotted to her husband. 

"The video shooting took place in a government residential bungalow. Was permission taken from the state Public Work Department (PWD) or the culture ministry for it," she asked.

 "If permission was not taken, then Devendra Fadnavis should take moral responsibility (for alleged lapse) and resign," Pimpale said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amruta Fadnavis was not available for comment on the issue. The NCP leader said Amruta Fadnavis, who has been given Y-grade security - which comes with an escort vehicle and five police personnel - also has a traffic clearance vehicle which is allotted only to persons holding constitutional posts.

