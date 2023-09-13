Ancient Idols, Pillars Found At Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya, Says Trust Secretary

New Delhi: The construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is in its final stage. During the excavation at the site, some remains of an ancient temple have been found, which include several idols and pillars. The Ram temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai has informed about on X. There is not much information about when and which dynasty this temple belonged to. The trust has said that the construction work will be completed within the stipulated time frame. The utmost care is being taken in the construction of the grand temple. Our effort is to complete the construction of the grand temple as soon as possible. A total of 17,000 granite stones are being used in the temple, each weighing 2 tons.

In addition, 4 lakh cubic feet of pink stones from Mirzapur were used for the foundation and 1 lakh cubic feet of carved marble from Rajasthan's Bansipahadpur are being used for sculpting the spire. The grand temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is being built on the basis of Nagar style of temple architecture. The Nagar style of temple architecture is found in northern India and it involves building a temple on a high platform called Jagati.