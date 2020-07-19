हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief urges Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to reject state capital decentralisation bills

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Saturday (July 18) wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, requesting him not to approve state capital decentralisation bills.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief urges Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to reject state capital decentralisation bills

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Saturday (July 18) wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, requesting him not to approve state capital decentralisation bills.

Narayana wrote the letter after the Decentralisation of Capital bill and the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) repeal bill was sent to Governor Harichandan   on Saturday by Andhra Pradesh government for his assent.

In his letter, Narayana mentioned that the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act provides for only one capital and also listed several reasons why the state government should stick with Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. 

It may be recalled that both these bills have been approved by Andhra Pradesh Assembly but are yet to be passed by council.The Opposition TDP, which enjoys  a majority in the Council, has sent the bills to a select committee.

On January 20, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet had approved three capital formula-- Secretariat at Visakhapatnam, High Court at Kurnool and Assembly at Amaravathi. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers ahead of the special Assembly session called by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

