Andhra Pradesh govt distributes free ration to poor amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Commissioner said YSRCP-led government has also decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to the poor, on April 4.

ANI photo

Krishna: Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday distributed free ration to the poor for the month of April in Krishna district in wake of COVID-19 lockdown.People at these shops also maintained social distancing and waited for the ration at lines earmarked for them.

"The distribution of free rice along with 1 kg of dal started at 6 am this morning and will continue till 1 pm. The Andhra Pradesh government is serving the poor with this free ration in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The beneficiaries shall have to produce their bio-data and get confirmation from village or ward volunteers," Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner Civil Supplies Department said.

The state government had on March 24 said April ration of rice and 1 kg of red gram dal will be given free of cost to all rice card holders.

Andhra Pradesh government had earlier constituted a five-member task-force to monitor the spread of coronavirus in the state. A 21-day lockdown was enforced in the country from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus. 

