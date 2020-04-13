Andhra Pradesh govt to give 3 masks for every individual to combat coronavirus COVID-19

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will distribute 16 crore masks to state people and expedite the third survey. During a review meeting held here on Sunday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to distribute 3 masks each to the 5.3 crore people in the state.

A total of 1.43 crore people were mapped during the third survey out of 1.47 crore people. During the survey, 32,349 people were referred to medical examination by field staff. The doctors were asked to carry out tests on 9,107 among them. However, the Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct tests on all the 32,349 members.

"There should be special focus in the zones where COVID-19 is prevalent," the Chief Minister said and sought details on the clusters, red zone, and hotspot areas in the state. He also instructed the officials to prioritize high-risk patients such as senior citizens, BP, diabetic, and other patients with ailments.

To assess the level of virus infection in the state, the health department is going to conduct 45,000 tests across the state prioritizing the COVID-19 prevalent zones. The Chief Minister further directed the officials to ensure fulfilling qualitative treatment and train every medical and paramedical personnel in the treatment of COVID-19.

As of 9 am on Sunday, 417 positive COVID-19 are active in the state. Among the active cases, 13 are foreign returnees, 12 are infected from the foreign returnees, 199 are Markhaz returnees, 161 are those who came in contact with Markhaz returnees, and 32 cases are of those who returned from other states and other means.

In India total number of coronavirus cases, stands at 8,447 out of which 7409 are active cases, 764 discharge and 1 migrant patient and the death toll at 273 as per Ministry of Health data at 7.30 am IST on Monday(April 13, 2020).