Another Blow For Azam Khan, Court Sentences Him To 10 Years In Prison In Dungurpur Case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been dealt a blow by the court in another case in Dungurpur. The court has now sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of 14 lakh on Thursday. During the hearing, the Samajwadi Party leader was connected from Sitapur jail via video conferencing. So far, 108 cases have been registered against Azam, out of which 80 cases are under trial. The court has sentenced the Samajwadi Party leader in six cases in the last 17 months.

In 2019, people living in Dungurpur Basti filed 12 cases against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Ganj police station on charges of looting, theft, assault, among other sections, to vacate the Basti. Out of these, the decision has come in three cases. The Samajwadi Party leader has been acquitted in two cases, while in one case he has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. In this case, the court had found Azam Khan and contractor Barkat Ali guilty on Wednesday. Both were sentenced on Thursday.

In the last 17 months, Azam Khan has been sentenced in six cases. The criminal history of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is becoming a major reason for his punishment. So far, 108 cases have been registered against Azam, out of which 80 cases are under trial. The court has sentenced the Samajwadi Party leader in six cases in the last 17 months. However, he has also been acquitted in four cases. One of the acquitted cases has been challenged in the High Court by the prosecution.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party. He has been an MLA 10 times, a cabinet minister four times, a Rajya Sabha member once, and a Lok Sabha member once. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the difficulties of the Samajwadi Party leader have increased so much that he has not been able to overcome them till now. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has a total of 108 cases registered against him in Rampur, Moradabad, Firozabad, and other districts, out of which 80 cases are under consideration in the court.