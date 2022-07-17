Another Monkeypox case in India? Kid with symptoms admitted in Andhra Pradesh

Monkeypox Outbreak: A child was admitted to Andhra Pradesh's GGH hospital with monkeypox symptoms. Blood samples were sent to Pune and a report for the same is awaited. The family of the child is kept under home quarantine. The family returned to India from a Saudi Arabia tour yesterday, informed N Rao, Superintendent, GGH Hospital Vijayawada, AP.

Another suspected case in Kerala

A man, who reached Kannur district in Kerala from a Middle East country, was admitted to the government medical college after he showed signs of monkeypox.



The hospital authorities told IANS that the youth was under observation in an isolated ward and that his samples have been sent for testing to the Pune Virology lab.



The youth, according to the hospital authorities, reached Kannur from a Middle East country after landing at Mangaluru airport.

The first monkeypox case in the country was from Kerala. A 35-year-old person from the Kollam district, who arrived from a Middle East country tested positive for monkeypox and is admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.