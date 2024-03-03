Another Most Wanted Terrorist Found Dead Under Mysterious Condition In Pakistan

One of the most wanted terrorists on India's list, Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan, according to reports. This is yet another shocker for Pakistan which has repeatedly been accused of giving shelter to top terrorist leaders. While Pakistan often rubbishes the allegations, the recent deaths and killings of top terrorists by 'unknown men' have exposed Islamabad once again.

Who Was Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman?

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman was a terror commander of Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM). He belongs to Pulwama but moved to Pakistan after carrying out several terror attacks in Kashmir. He was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Abbottabad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was secretary general of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and emir of Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM). Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman was designated a terrorist by the Home Ministry in Oct 2022. He worked closely with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM)

Yunus Khan, a close confidant of Mohammed Abdullah Tairi, the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Ahle-Hadith, established Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) in June 1990. TuM's primary objective is the integration of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with Pakistan, alongside the promotion of a pan-Islamist identity. The organization is led by Sheikh Jamil-ur-Rehman, serving as its Amir (chief). Maulana Fazlur Rahman, the head of his own faction within the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam and presently a Member of the National Assembly (MNA), holds the position of patron for Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen. TuM mostly had Pakistan-based terrorists with a few foot fighters from J&K.

Death Note For Terrorists

Terrorists who used to consider Pakistan a 'safe-haven' for themselves have been under fear for the last year due to rapid targeted killings carried out by 'unknown men'. In recent months, several top terrorists were shot dead in Pakistan by 'unknown men' as said by Pakistani security officials. Pakistan has often accused India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) of sponsoring these killings but failed to provide any claim. India has denied the allegation.

In February this year, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Azam Cheema was found dead in Faisalabad. He was the 2006 train bombing mastermind and said to be the trainer for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

In December last year, LeT commander Adnan Ahmed aka Abu Hanzala was shot dead in Karachi in broad daylight. In November, another LeT commander Akram Ghazi was killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Another terrorist involved in the 2018 Sunjwan attack was kidnapped and beheaded near the Line of Control in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Other terrorists who have been killed in Pakistan include Syed Noor Shalobar, Syed Khalid Raza, Aijaz Ahmad Ahanger alias Abu Usman Al-Kashmiri, Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, Abu Qasim, Shahid Latif, Lashkar-e-Jabbar chief Dawood Malik, Syed Khalid Raza, Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar, Basheer Ahmed Mir and Qaiser Farooq.

In the past year, around a dozen of the most wanted terrorists on India's list have been eliminated in Pakistan by unknown gunmen. These include terrorists involved in the Mumbai bomb blasts and the Pulwama attack. These militants are mostly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM), the separatist Khalistan movement or the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM).