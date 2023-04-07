Another Setback For Congress, Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Joins BJP

New Delhi: Ex-Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP. "Many members of Kiran Kumar Reddy's family were in Congress. When I met him some time ago, he told me that he was influenced by PM Modi. Today he is taking a big leap and joining the BJP. He will strengthen our fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. It will be a big boost for BJP in Andhra Pradesh," said Prahlad Joshi.

#WATCH | Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the CM of united Andhra Pradesh, joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WrlGjG5Uwr — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023