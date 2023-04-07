topStoriesenglish2592254
Another Setback For Congress, Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy Joins BJP

Kiran Kumar Reddy's decision to join the BJP may benefit the party in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections next year.

New Delhi: Ex-Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP. "Many members of Kiran Kumar Reddy's family were in Congress. When I met him some time ago, he told me that he was influenced by PM Modi. Today he is taking a big leap and joining the BJP. He will strengthen our fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. It will be a big boost for BJP in Andhra Pradesh," said Prahlad Joshi.

 

 

