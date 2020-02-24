Anti-CAA protester Sharjeel Imam’s police custody extended by four days by Guwahati court

Anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protester Sharjeel Imam’s police custody was extended by four days by a Guwahati court on Monday (February 24). After his police custody with Guwahati Police ended on Monday, he was again produced before the Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate court which remanded him to four more days in police custody.

On February 20, 2020 Imam was brought to Guwahati from Delhi via Brahmaputra Mail and thereafter he was produced before the local court. While Guwahati Police had prayed for 10 days of police custody, court had only granted four days.

Soon after his hate speech in Bihar’s Jehanabad and remarks of ‘Assam being cut off from the rest of the country’ Guwahati Police had registered an FIR on January 25 against Sharjeel Imam which included sections of sedition, hurting religious sentiments and promoting personal enmity.

A case under the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) has also been registered against him.

Sharjeel Imam was one of the key organisers of Shaheen Bagh protests in New Delhi. He had allegedly made certain seditious statements like "Assam should be cut off from rest of India" during the anti-CAA protests held at Shaheen Bagh.

Taking cognizance of the comment and after verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, the Assam government had reportedly registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has named Sharjeel Imam as the instigator behind the violence in Jamia University and the New Friends Colony on December 15, 2019.