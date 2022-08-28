AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed AP EAMCET 2022 option exercise that was scheduled to be commenced today, August 28. APSCHE will soon release the revised schedule for web option entry at its official website sche.ap.gov.in. The Council has also extended the schedule for Registration, payment of processing fee and certificate verification till September 5, 2022.

"The revised schedule to exercise Options in Web Counselling, allotment of seats, reporting at the institutions and commencement of class work will be intimated shortly," the council stated in its official statement.

AP EAMCET 2022 web option entry procedure

Once the revised schedule is issued, candidates can fill the choices for various courses following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling website - sche.ap.gov.in On the home page, click on AP EAPCET 2022 admission link Login using credentials like hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates can select the desired district, college and course available on the screens. Save the preferred colleges on the given dates and can modify them any number of times till the last date of web options.

ALSO READ- JEE Advanced 2022 exam today; Check important guidelines here

Candidates must notice that while exercising the EAPCET web options, candidates have to select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.