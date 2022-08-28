JEE Advanced 2022 exam today; Check important guidelines here

JEE Advance 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam today, August 28. IIT Bombay has already released the admit cards for the exam that is scheduled to be commenced at 10 am today. Candidates who have not downloaded their JEE Advanced admit cards 2022 through the official website jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Bombay has also released important instructions for the day of the exam that are to be followed by the candidates.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important instructions for candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card and their valid original photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph) for the examination.

Candidates must report to the examination centres well in advance, and carry out the requisite formalities mentioned in the admit card.

Only pens, pencils, drinking water in transparent bottles, a downloaded admit card, and an original photo identity card are allowed to be taken inside the examination hall.

A candidate may carry/wear a simple analog watch. Candidates are not allowed to carry any type of electronic device (nobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth etc.), in the examination centre.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any printed/blank/hand written paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, geometry/pencil-boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens, wallets, handbags, goggles or similar such items.

Candidates are also advised not to wear charm/taweez, items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain/necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, clothes with big buttons.

Canidates are advised to wear open footwear like chappals and sandals.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key

The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE Advanced 2022 on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. on September 3, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections if any, through the official website till September 4 and the JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key will be available on the official website on September 11.

