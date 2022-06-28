NewsIndia
AP EAMCET 2022

AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2022 RELEASED: Andhra Pradesh EAMCET hall ticket released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct download link here

APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2022. Candidates who will appear for state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) can download the admit card through the official site of AP EAMCET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
  • APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2022
  • The AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket released on the website on 27 June 2022
  • AP EAMCET Examination Engineering will commence on July 4 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2022. Candidates who will appear for state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2022 (AP EAPCET-2022) can download the admit card through the official site of AP EAMCET on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates will require their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and DOB.

AP EAMCET 2022: Important Details

The AP EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket has been released on the website on 27 June 2022 by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

AP EAMCET 2022: Here is a Direct link to download EAMCET 2022 Admit Card

AP EAMCET 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

-Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

- Click on the link that states Download AP EAMCET Hall Tickets on the homepage.

- Enter your application number and other details correctly to log in to your registered account.

- Your AP EAMCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

- Download the admit card from the website and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

AP EAMCET Exam Dates

- AP EAMCET Examination (Engineering): July 4 to July 8, 2022.

- Time of Engineering Examination: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

- AP EAMCET Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy): July 11 to July 12, 2022.

- Time of Agriculture Examination: 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

 

