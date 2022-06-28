UPSSSC PET 2022 Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 notification. Candidates who are interested in Group C vacancies can register for the exam and pay the application fee at the official website upsssc.gov.in till July 27. The last date to make corrections in the application forms is August 3. The UPSSSC PET exam is conducted for domicile candidates who want to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be conducted in September. The UPSSSC PET Score/Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the issue date.

UPSSSC PET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

- Applicants must have passed High School/ Class 10. Any higher qualification is also eligible.

- UPSSSC PET 2022: Age Limit

- 18 to 40 years

UPSSSC PET Exam: Application Fee

- General - Rs. 185/-

- OBC - Rs. 185/-

- SC/ST - Rs. 95/-

- PWD - Rs. 35/-

UPSSSC PET 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Visit the website upsssc.gov.in

- Then refer to the online application link given above

- Click on apply and fill in the details that are been asked to

- Proceed to the payment gateway

- Carefully check the details and then click on submit

- Download and keep a copy

Candidates are advised to go through the user guide and advertisement first before applying. For further instructions, refer to the website.